DigitalPrice Price Reaches $0.0177 (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $350,974.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012898 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (CRYPTO:DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

