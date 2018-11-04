Digimarc (DMRC) Given a $43.00 Price Target at National Securities

National Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DMRC. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 125,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,727. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 157.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $270,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,049.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

