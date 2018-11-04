Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 2,919,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.