Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

DO opened at $14.21 on Friday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Monday, July 30th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.