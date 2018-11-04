DHT (DHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.55

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 176488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DHT from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get DHT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.25.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.