DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DexCom by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DexCom by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $132.66 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

In other DexCom news, insider Jacob Steven Leach sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $6,852,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,731,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $401,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,692 shares of company stock worth $24,908,639. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

