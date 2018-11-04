Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.30 ($79.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.90 ($75.47).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

