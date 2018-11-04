Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cfra set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €9.55 ($11.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.47 ($12.17).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €9.19 ($10.69) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

