Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €5.40 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.60 ($6.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.