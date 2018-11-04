Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) Holdings Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Destination Maternity were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEST. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination Maternity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Destination Maternity during the second quarter worth approximately $785,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Destination Maternity during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Destination Maternity during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Destination Maternity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

Shares of Destination Maternity stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Destination Maternity Corp has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter.

Destination Maternity Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 1,124 retail locations, including 487 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 637 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.