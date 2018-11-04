Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DENN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 575,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,712. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

