Delivery Hero SE (DHER) Receives €49.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.19 ($57.20).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €37.40 ($43.49). 407,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a twelve month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.