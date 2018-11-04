Delek US (DK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Delek US stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Delek US has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,933,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,363,000 after buying an additional 3,190,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 25,488.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,393,000 after purchasing an additional 697,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 594.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 639,963 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $23,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

