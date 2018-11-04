Dearborn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Dearborn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.3% of Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,778 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,164 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,527,000 after acquiring an additional 601,290 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

