Data I/O (DAIO) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 17.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Data I/O by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

