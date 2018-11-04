Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Dash has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.70 or 0.02586184 BTC on major exchanges including Altcoin Trader, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Koineks. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $181.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009647 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009152 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000947 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,425,587 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, ACX, Indodax, Graviex, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, C-Patex, BitFlip, xBTCe, Mercatox, Coinrail, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Bisq, CoinEx, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitinka, BX Thailand, HBUS, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, WazirX, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Tidex, Exmo, Tux Exchange, C-CEX, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, ZB.COM, WEX, Bithumb, Bitbns, COSS, Coinsquare, Crex24, Exrates, Huobi, SouthXchange, C2CX, Ovis, OKEx, ABCC, Iquant, LocalTrade, Braziliex, YoBit, Gate.io, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, LBank, Kraken, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, CoinExchange and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

