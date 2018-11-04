Darsek (KED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Darsek has a total market capitalization of $116,134.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darsek coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Darsek alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006685 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026694 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00330992 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darsek Profile

Darsek (KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Darsek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darsek and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.