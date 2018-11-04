Danaher Co. (DHR) Receives $111.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.61.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE:DHR opened at $101.25 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,013,055.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,448 shares of company stock worth $14,306,623. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 9,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

