Dalmac Energy (DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Dalmac Energy Inc (CVE:DAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 million during the quarter.

About Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL)

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dalmac Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalmac Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.