CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.32 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

