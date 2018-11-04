CyberCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One CyberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberCoin has traded up 89.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006570 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00327300 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001344 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About CyberCoin

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space

CyberCoin Coin Trading

CyberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

