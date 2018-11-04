Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corporate Capital Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCT. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE CCT opened at $13.90 on Friday. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.402 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

