Cwm LLC Buys 7,055 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2,782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

