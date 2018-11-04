Cryptonex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $110.47 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00030910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00151543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00258295 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.88 or 0.10238505 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,984,432 coins and its circulating supply is 55,535,707 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

