Critical Survey: Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) and Its Rivals

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Titan Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -295.69% -1,659.34% -143.63% Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors -8,241.29% -75.16% -24.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors 633 2186 5333 217 2.61

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $220,000.00 -$14.30 million -0.54 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.02 billion $93.10 million -4.85

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

