Critical Review: Calithera Biosciences (CALA) vs. Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Calithera Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.40%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences -90.65% -22.09% -18.12% Agile Therapeutics N/A -77.24% -55.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $25.95 million 6.85 -$27.82 million ($0.84) -5.88 Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million ($0.91) -1.15

Calithera Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats Agile Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate nivolumab in combination with CB-839 in cell renal cell carcinoma. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

