Critical Contrast: Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) versus CBS (CBS)

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Television Francaise 1 alerts:

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Television Francaise 1 does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Television Francaise 1 and CBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A CBS 0 9 12 0 2.57

CBS has a consensus target price of $66.51, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given CBS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBS is more favorable than Television Francaise 1.

Volatility and Risk

Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBS has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and CBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A CBS 9.42% 91.50% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Television Francaise 1 and CBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.85 N/A N/A N/A CBS $13.69 billion 1.54 $357.00 million $4.19 13.41

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Television Francaise 1.

Summary

CBS beats Television Francaise 1 on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Television Francaise 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Francaise 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.