Credits Tops One Day Volume of $736,442.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Credits has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $736,442.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, COSS and WazirX. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00085796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000610 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,182,112 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, IDEX, WazirX, Gate.io, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

