Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avast (AVST)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 298.10 ($3.90) on Thursday.

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

