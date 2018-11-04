Credit Suisse Group Raises Just Group (JUST) Price Target to GBX 101

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 101 ($1.32) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 87.20 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 145.70 ($1.90).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

