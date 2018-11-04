Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (STM) a €20.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.06 ($23.33).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.