Credit Agricole S A Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,057.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

