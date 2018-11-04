Creative Planning Has $982,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.