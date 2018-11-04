Creative Planning Has $1.19 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,671,538.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,379,119.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $729,598.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,395 shares of company stock worth $5,553,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

