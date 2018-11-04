CRA International (CRAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

CRAI opened at $43.78 on Friday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

