CPS Technologies (CPSH) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected CPS Technologies’ analysis:

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPSH stock remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.