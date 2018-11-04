Covia Holdings (CVIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

CVIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Covia from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Covia stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,605. Covia has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $168,000.

