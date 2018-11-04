Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Reduced by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $163.78 and a 52 week high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total transaction of $945,958.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

