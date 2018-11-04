Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 104,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,322. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 925.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 546,286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.