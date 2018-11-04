Corium International Inc (CORI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Parminder Singh sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $28,228.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 3,632,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $45,478,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,752,412 shares of company stock valued at $46,538,512. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corium International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corium International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corium International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corium International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corium International by 1,746.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CORI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 608,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,128. The firm has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Corium International has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 276.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corium International will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

