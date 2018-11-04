CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $16.87 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

