Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 134,055 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,055 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 291.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KW opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.39. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.49 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

