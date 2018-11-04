Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,304 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 132,690 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,220,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $59.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

