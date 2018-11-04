Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.