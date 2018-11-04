Contrasting PlayAGS (AGS) and Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and Amcor Limited ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Amcor Limited ADS 0 0 3 0 3.00

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Amcor Limited ADS.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Amcor Limited ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -10.91% -40.01% -3.47% Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. PlayAGS does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PlayAGS and Amcor Limited ADS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $211.96 million 4.03 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -12.47 Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.18 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor Limited ADS beats PlayAGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also manufactures flexible and film packaging for the food and beverage industry, including confectionery, coffee, fresh food and dairy, and pet food packaging; and medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, and snack food segments. In addition, the company offers flexible packaging for specialty folding cartons for tobacco packaging and other industries; and packaging solutions for home and personal care products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

