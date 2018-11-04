Contrasting LRAD (LRAD) & Technicolor (TCLRY)

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LRAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Technicolor and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technicolor $4.78 billion 0.12 -$194.41 million N/A N/A LRAD $20.31 million 4.80 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Technicolor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Technicolor and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LRAD has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given LRAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LRAD is more favorable than Technicolor.

Profitability

This table compares Technicolor and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technicolor N/A N/A N/A LRAD -3.78% 2.51% 2.20%

Risk & Volatility

Technicolor has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats Technicolor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions. This segment serves film studios, TV broadcasters, independent content producers, game developers/publishers, and OTT service providers. The Connected Home segment designs and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, and Internet of Things connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services. This segment offers its solutions to Pay-TV operators and network service providers. Technicolor SA was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

