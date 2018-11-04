Contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -202.93% -903.22% -67.41% Avenue Therapeutics N/A -167.30% -132.67%

69.3% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 7 10 0 2.59 Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $142.06, indicating a potential upside of 29.68%. Avenue Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.86%. Given Avenue Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avenue Therapeutics is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Avenue Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $130.96 million 24.74 -$360.36 million ($14.38) -7.62 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.25 million ($1.77) -2.07

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avenue Therapeutics beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist, a second dedicated bile acid receptor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist, which completed preclinical studies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

