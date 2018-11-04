Contrasting Alkaline Water (WTER) & SYSCO (SYY)

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) and SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alkaline Water and SYSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkaline Water -26.68% -643.47% -102.33% SYSCO 2.44% 68.15% 8.70%

This table compares Alkaline Water and SYSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkaline Water $19.81 million 5.50 -$6.68 million N/A N/A SYSCO $58.73 billion 0.63 $1.43 billion $3.14 22.70

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Risk and Volatility

Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSCO has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alkaline Water and SYSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A SYSCO 1 4 6 0 2.45

SYSCO has a consensus target price of $73.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given SYSCO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SYSCO is more favorable than Alkaline Water.

Dividends

SYSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Alkaline Water does not pay a dividend. SYSCO pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSCO has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of SYSCO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of SYSCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SYSCO beats Alkaline Water on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 332 distribution facilities in North America and Europe. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

