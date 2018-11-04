Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CNSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

CNSL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 596.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

