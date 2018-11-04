Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post $359.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.90 million and the highest is $375.88 million. Consol Energy posted sales of $352.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Consol Energy stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 582,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consol Energy by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

